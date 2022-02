If you didn't get a chance to see him last summer, this year is your chance.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Fans who missed Nelly at last year’s New York State Fair are getting another chance this summer.

Organizers announced Monday that the Grammy-winning rapper will be back at the fairgrounds Aug. 31. Director Troy Waffner says Nelly's show last year was one of the biggest in the fair's history.