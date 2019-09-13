GETZVILLE, N.Y. — Thursday night, the big question on the table was what do people in Amherst want to see in the future Amherst Central Park.

The development of the land near Maple Road and North Forrest has been a hot button issue in the town.

Many people put signs outside their homes demanding the area that includes the old Westwood Country Club, Audobon Golf Course, and areas along Ellicott Creek stay green.

It was a packed house at a public meeting at the Getzville Fire Company. Many people were eager to share with town leaders what they want to see.

"Things for older people, sports facilities, and a lot of green grass and trees," said Amherst neighbor Jim Tricoli.

"I'd like to see it made into some type of permanent green space, whether it's another golf course, a health fitness park anything that allows absorption, oxygen from the trees. We need to breathe, just things that are going to keep some kind of beauty in Amherst," said Judy Colton, who lives in Amherst.

Aside from green space, the other major desire was for more pickleball courts.

"We're hoping to get some decent courts in there," said Kenny Stefanski, who lives in North Tonawanda.

"Pickleball is a big one," said Town of Amherst Supervisor Brian Kulpa. "We don't have complexes in Amherst. We are building one in Paradise Park now but people are looking for, definitely pickleball."

Kulpa said aside from the hundreds of acres of green space, the town has a memorandum of understanding with University at Buffalo MD to build a medical and wellness center.

Kulpa also said there are ideas for senior housing and a field house with a track and softball fields.

If you would like to share your thoughts on the park, but couldn't make this meeting, the town is expected to host more public meetings between now and January 2020.

RELATED: Public invited to community meeting about the future of proposed Amherst Central Park

RELATED: Western New York firefighters recall responding to ground zero

RELATED: Anchor Bar on Maple Road files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy