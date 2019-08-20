TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The proposal to replace Brighton Park Pool with a new ice rink, sports field house, and splash pad has sparked controversy in the Town of Tonawanda.

In its current condition, the pool reportedly needs about $800,000 in repairs. Though the proposal would cost closer to $8 million, it would potentially open the recreation facility year-round.

The plan to replace the pool has been met with mixed reactions. Some believe the proposal expands the number of community activities the area has to offer both during and beyond summertime. Others, however, feel strongly about the pool staying.

Last night, members of the public voiced their frustrations. As the project moves forward, they don't feel like they've been listened to.

"To take Brighton Pool and demolish it, and think a splash pad is going to go over there? It's just, it's not... It's heart breaking," said one community member.

"A splash pad? I can't use it... Maybe it's for little kids, but not for me. I use the pool every day," added another.

The Town Board has not yet made a decision as to whether the proposal is moving forward, however, when initially announced in June, the hope was to begin construction by late August or early September.

