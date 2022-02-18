Neighbors fight back against flooding

Ice jams and rising creeks flooded a number of neighborhoods and forced some people to evacuate their homes.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — There are a lot of people still dealing with the effects of Thursday's rainfall and snowmelt.

Friday morning, Mike Finn with the Buffalo Department of Public Works said, city crews are out still monitoring the flooding. Roads are no longer closed due to the flooding.

However, Erie County DPW is continuing to ask people to avoid certain areas in West Seneca because of rising water levels.

Thursday morning, a warning was issued for Silver Creek, advising residents they may need to evacuate due to an ice jam. They didn't have to, though, when the jam broke up and the water flowed through.

Our team reached out on Friday morning to the residents in West Seneca who are affected by the rainfall. Here's what they have to say.

"It hasn't happened in a couple of years. Every once in a while the sewers become overwhelmed. Then it pushed up into people's basements. We look out for each other, but you plug the drain in the floor. Make sure that sump pumps are running and make sure all our neighbors are taken care of. After a few hours I guess, by three in the morning, it will recede and we will be OK," Joseph Pulvino, resident of West Seneca said.