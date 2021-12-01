Neighborhood Health takes over BestSelf clinic on West Side

Neighborhood Health Center, a federally qualified health center, will begin providing services at 1050 Niagara St. in February.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Neighborhood Health Center will take over operations of a downtown primary care site for BestSelf Behavioral Health.

Neighborhood Health Center, a federally qualified health center, will begin providing services at 1050 Niagara St. in February by taking over a six-year-old clinic to be renamed Neighborhood Health Center, Bridgeview.

The partnership means patients will receive primary care and additional specialty services at its four other sites as well as a new site to open in March at 1569 Niagara St., all at discounted rates enabled by Neighborhood Health’s federal status.