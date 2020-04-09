Orchard Park friends selling bracelets for a good cause

Neighborhood children raising money to feed the hungry at St. Luke's

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — As the season wraps up and families get ready to go back to school, a group of neighborhood children in Orchard Park are reflecting on their summer and the work they did to help others during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Julia Perciak wrote to 2 On Your Side to let us know about a fundraiser started by her three children Amelia, Mariella and Oliver Pericak, and their friends Ella and Luke Perryman, and Sophie and Maren Beitz. The children, all under the age of 13, decided to make bracelets and donate the money from the sales to a good cause.

"The coronavirus pandemic has caused the kids to think about how they could give back to others," Perciak said. "We've loved watching them spend their summer getting together to make the bracelets."

So far the friends have raised $300, and chose St. Luke's Mission of Mercy in Buffalo as the recipient.

"As they get ready to go back to school, we've been talking a lot about the issue of hunger," Perciak said. "The kids decided they wanted to help those here locally who don't get enough to eat."