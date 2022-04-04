Nearly half a million in funding for USS The Sullivans announced on anniversary of its launch

$490,000 in federal funding will go towards keeping the ship afloat.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Monday, USS The Sullivans celebrated the 79th anniversary of its launch. In honor of the day, Congressman Brian Higgins was at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park to announce $490,000 in federal funding being secured for the ship.

“The USS The Sullivans is part of the largest and most important class of U.S. Destroyers used in World War II; it is a critical piece of our maritime history that deserves to be preserved long into the future,” Higgins said. “As the decommissioned ship shows its age, this funding will ensure that necessary repairs can be completed so it can continue to be toured and enjoyed by veterans, visitors, and community members for many years to come.”

The Fletcher-class Destroyer saw action in the Pacific Theater, shooting down eight Japanese planes.

Currently, the ship is in need of saving as a deteriorating hull is taking on water and threatening to sink the ship. The ship will be repaired by the Naval Park with a Navy-approved epoxy applied to the underside of the ship.

“It is fitting that we make this announcement today, April 4, 2022, 79 years to the day that USS The Sullivans was launched,” said Paul Marzello, president and CEO of the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park. “The five Sullivan brothers paid the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country, and it is our mission to share their story to help honor, educate, inspire, and preserve their ship and their legacy for future generations.”