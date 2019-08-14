HAMBURG, N.Y. — WNYers came through once again to help those in need.

The Erie County Fair and FeedMore WNY announced Wednesday that nearly 53,000 lbs. of food was collected last week during Channel 2 Day at the Erie County Fair.

Erie County Fair goers were offered a deal to bring in two cans of food (or a non-perishable food item) in exchange for a free admission to the fair that day.

Last year, just over 33,000 lbs. of food was collected. The food will benefit FeedMore WNY, which is a partnership between the Food Bank of WNY and Meals on Wheels WNY.

The Erie County Fair runs through August 18.

RELATED: A quick guide to the 180th Erie County Fair

RELATED: Sky Wheel returns to the Erie County Fair