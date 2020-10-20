Nearly 5,000 customers without power in Alden, Clarence, Lancaster & Marilla

The outage is also causing a two-hour delay for Alden Central Schools.

ALDEN, N.Y. — There are nearly 5,000 customers without power in Erie County, according to NYSEG.

The company says that there are currently 4,874 customers without power in Alden, Clarence, Lancaster and Marilla.

The outage has led to Alden Central Schools delaying classes for two hours Tuesday morning. St. John the Baptist School Alden has been closed for the day because of the outages.

Imagination Station Child Care in Alden is also delayed two hours Tuesday.