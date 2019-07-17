BUFFALO, N.Y. — State and local leaders announced on Wednesday that nearly $400,000 in state and private money has been allotted for the commercial district on Grant Street.

Some of that money will look at the infrastructure and traffic, to figure out the impact of things such as bike lanes and bump-outs at intersections. They'll also be surveying the community to try to fill vacant buildings with businesses that the neighborhood needs.

Money will also go towards renovating six storefronts, including popular west side restaurant Freddy J's Barbecue, which will be turning into a jazz bar to add some nightlife to Grant Street.

New York State Assemblyman Sean Ryan's Office says 35 percent of the Grant Street neighborhood does not have access to a vehicle, so the project will focus on improving the walkability of the area.

“These are very exciting projects that will make Grant Street more accessible for the people living in our community,” Ryan said. “Success on Grant Street isn’t measured in luxury condos; it’s measured on the success of our new and old businesses as well as the success of a growing and vibrant refugee community.

"These funds will help to ensure our local businesses can continue to serve the community that has grown around them. I’m excited to see how these projects will help our neighborhood continue to grow.”