WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — After some early morning storms, there are nearly 3,000 people in the area without power, according to NYSEG's outage map.

NYSEG's map shows that there are two local outages that are impacting a total of 1,453 customers, most of which are in the area of Clarence Center.

NYSEG says power should be restored to the impacted customers by 9 a.m. Wednesday.