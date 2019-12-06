EAST AURORA, N.Y. — The life-saving efforts of lifeguards at the East Aurora community pool kept a school field trip from ending tragically Wednesday morning.

East Aurora Police Chief Shane Krieger tells 2 On Your Side a class from East Aurora Middle School was at the pool on Olean St. as part of a "park and pool day" field trip.

Sometime around 10:30 a.m. one of the lifeguards noticed one of the boys in the deep end of the pool was under water longer than he should've been and jumped in after him. The child was unconscious and life-saving methods were administered. Kevin Murnock, a lifeguard at the pool for three years, says the boy was conscious and alert when taken to Children's Hospital to be checked out.

Chief Krieger says about 100 students, teachers and chaperones were at the pool at the time.