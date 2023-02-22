New infant room unveiled on NCCC campus

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Niagara County Community College is working to make it easier for parents to get an education.
On Tuesday, the college unveiled a brand new infant room on campus. This will now provide childcare for children 8 weeks to 18 months old.
The college held a ribbon-cutting ceremony and officials told 2 On Your Side this will help students get back to school sooner.
"It's a great experience for the parents. We get a lot of great feedback from those newer moms that have the babies there feeling like they have that support from us and being so close to them right on campus is a great thing, so we can call them if they need anything," Christine Duquin, NCCC Director of Child Development Center said.
The college said before the addition they could only accept children older than 18 months.