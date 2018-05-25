BUFFALO, N.Y. -- One of the biggest events in Buffalo is just a couple of days away...

We're talking about the Buffalo Marathon.

If you're planning on driving anywhere around the city Sunday morning, it might take some extra time. The Marathon, Half-Marathon, and Relay all start at 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, but the road closures start at 4 a.m. The first road to close is Franklin in front of the Convention Center at the start and finish line. It will re-open sometime around 2 in the afternoon.

At the 13-mile mark, at Franklin and Swan, the road closes at 5 in the morning on Sunday and it's expected to reopen around 1:30 in the afternoon.

As the runners get farther along, the roads progressively open, so organizers expect mile 23 at Bidwell to re-open also around 1:30 p.m.

Watch out for activity on Saturday, too. New this year, is the Ruffalo Stampede. It's a 1K run for dogs and their owners. It sold out in less than a month, and it'll benefit the Buffalo Police Department's K-9 unit in honor Officer Craig Lehner. Shield, his K-9 partner, is scheduled to be at the finish line around 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Buffalo Marathon organizers also put together a guide and a map to help you with road closures, safety regulations during the marathon, and where to go if you’d like to watch the runners.

