Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park to reopen Wednesday

Exhibits and tour routes have been adjusted to accommodate social distancing. Visitors will be required to wear masks.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park, like so many attractions in Western New York, had to close down due to COVID 19, but that will change Wednesday when the park reopens for the season.

Exhibits and tour routes have been adjusted to accommodate social distancing. Visitors will be required to wear masks.

Tours of the USS Little Rock, The USS Sullivans and USS Croaker will be self-guided. They'll be limited to 10 people and will be spaced out to limit contact.

The goal is to try and continue to share everything the park has to offer while still keeping people safe.

The Buffalo and Erie County Naval Park will reopen Wednesday with some restrictions. Guests are asked to purchase tickets ahead of time and 10 person tours will be spread out to limit contact. @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/IX4Mt4QUdp — Karys Belger (@KarysBelger) July 13, 2020

"Although we are months away, if not longer, from putting this dreaded virus behind us, our organization has been working diligently to create a new paradigm for the Naval Park that will allow us to welcome the public back while ensuring the health and safety of our visitors, staff, and volunteers which are our primary concern," said Naval Park CEO Paul Marzello at a press conference.

Prices have been reduced due to the smaller number of tours and limited access to ships.

More parts of the ships are expected to open in the future. A fundraiser was kicked off called "All Hands on Deck" to try and raise money for the Naval Park's upkeep and payment of staff.