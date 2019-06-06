BUFFALO, N.Y. — To commemorate the 75th anniversary of the invasion of Normandy, France, the Buffalo & Erie County Naval & Military Park will hand out copies of a letter written by General Dwight Eisenhower to park visitors Thursday.

The man who would later become the 34th President of the Unites States, wrote the message while serving as Commander of American troops during the invasion of Normandy in World War II.

General Eisenhower's signature at the bottom of the letter

Buffalo & Erie County Naval & Military Park

He handed out copies to soldiers as they prepared to cross the English Channel.

In the letter, General Eisenhower told soldiers "The eyes of the world are upon you. The hopes and prayers of liberty-loving people everywhere march with you." He goes on to say "We will accept nothing less than full victory!"

The letters the park is giving out Thursday are copies of an original letter obtained by the Naval & Military Park.

