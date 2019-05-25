BUFFALO, N.Y. — An event remembering submarine veterans who died during World War II was held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Canalside.

The Buffalo & Erie County Naval & Military Park ceremony was dedicated to 52 submarines, and the people on them, that were lost during the war.

A new plaque dedicated to 66 people who served in submarines from Western New York was also revealed.

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

Niagara Falls Memorial Day event honors Korean War Veterans

Navigating around the new Explore & More Museum

Father and Daughter walk from Rochester to Erie, Pennsylvania