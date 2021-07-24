Nature's beauty on display as Garden Walk Buffalo returns

The event is free and totally self-guided. Garden Walk Buffalo continues Sunday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., rain or shine.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Garden Walk Buffalo, America's largest garden tour, returned on Saturday.

The event is free, and it is totally self-guided. 2 On Your Side Photojournalist Terry Belke was out on Summer Street, checking out nature's beauty.

"We are happy to have our gardeners make their spaces available," Yolanda Fields, the Garden Walk Buffalo chair, told 2 On Your Side. "Come out and see some fantastic gardens that have a Buffalo spin on them, with artwork, ponds, and things you wouldn't expect to see in the city."

She says Buffalo should be known for gardening, and not just snow.