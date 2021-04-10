Natural gas leak believed to be cause of fatal house explosion in Allegany County

Officials are revealing new information into what caused a deadly house explosion in the Southern Tier.

BOLIVAR, N.Y. — Investigators were back at the scene of a deadly house explosion in the Southern Tier.

One man was killed in that explosion.

Glass, insulation, and other debris still remain at the scene of the explosion on Route 18 in the Town of Bolivar, Allegany County.

Officials say several hunters heard and saw the explosion Saturday afternoon.

"They said actually the roof of the house went about 20 feet above the existing house that was in front of it, the older house that they were getting ready to tear down," said Jeff Luckey, director of the Office of Emergency Services and Fire for Allegany County, "There was no fireball associated with the fire initially and then it started burning after the roof came back down."

Police say one man inside was killed -- his name still hasn't been released.

Officials say the victim's wife was not at the home at the time of the explosion and that this home had natural gas.

Investigators believe there was a leak.

"We're working theory at this time based on the damage the description that it was a natural gas explosion," Lucky said.