FeedMore WNY and Fowler's team up for National Sponge Candy Day

FeedMore WNY and Fowler's Chocolates are teaming up to raise money and celebrate National Sponge Candy Day.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — FeedMore WNY has teamed up with Fowler's Chocolates to bring people a sweet opportunity to give back to the community and celebrate National Sponge Candy Day, which is September 21.

The local nonprofit and candy shop are turning every bite of sponge candy into an act of kindness. Throughout the month of September, every pound of the chocolatey goodness sold online and in stores will donate $1 to FeedMore WNY.

FeedMore works tirelessly to alleviate hunger in the region for those dealing with food insecurity.

To keep the donations rolling, and encourage people more there will also be collection barrels set up at each of the Fowlers store locations, and people can contribute any non-perishable food item and save 10% on their purchase at the store.

"We are excited to partner with FeedMore WNY to make a meaningful impact on our community," said Ted Marks, president at Fowler's Chocolates. "With every pound of sponge candy sold, we're not only satisfying sweet cravings but also contributing to FeedMore WNY's incredible mission of ensuring that no one in our community goes hungry."

🧽💙 Unwrap a Slice of Buffalo Tradition! 💙🧽 Sponge Candy isn't just a treat; it's a piece of Buffalo's heart and soul.... Posted by Fowler's Chocolates on Thursday, August 17, 2023

Customers who visit the Union Road location on National Sponge Candy day will also have the chance to try samples of Fowlers new pumpkin spice sponge candy flavor.

"We are truly grateful for the support of Fowler's Chocolates as we continue our mission of providing dignity, hope and a brighter future for our Western New York neighbors in need,” said Tara A. Ellis, president and CEO of FeedMore WNY.

“This collaboration is especially timely as September is Hunger Action Month. When you purchase a pound of Fowler’s Sponge Candy and donate nonperishable food items when you shop at Fowlers, you are taking action to alleviate food insecurity and nourish your vulnerable community members.”