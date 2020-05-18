BUFFALO, N.Y. — National Safe Boating Week began Saturday, ends Friday, and is organized by National Safe Boating Council in partnership with the National Weather Service as a Weather Ready Nation Ambassador.

The annual week aims to promote safe boating and provide reminders for recreational boaters as another season begins. In particular, this year highlighted the importance of wearing a life jacket through the council's "Wear It" campaign. This campaign encourages boaters to wear a life jacket through the day to promote boating safety.

Each day of the week have themes of safety and weather related to boating. Here is the schedule and daily topics:

Saturday: Vessel Safety Checks & Marine Forecasts

Sunday: Essential Gear & NOAA Weather Radios

Monday: Life Jackets & Marine Lightning

Tuesday: Boating Under the Influence

Wednesday: Hurricane Preparedness

Thursday: Environmental Factors & Cold Water Safety

Friday: Situational Awareness & Weather Safety

More information of the daily theme and boat safety can be found on the National Safe Boating Council's website.

