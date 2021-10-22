National Prescription Drug Take-Back: Where to dispose of prescription drugs

National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is Oct. 23. Here is where you can drop off unwanted prescription drugs.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Police Departments and Sheriff's Offices across the state will be holding collection events for National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on Saturday.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice Drug Enforcement Administration, the national event aims to provide a safe, convenient and responsible way of disposing prescription drugs.

New York State collected 32,336 lbs of materials were collected during the last National Prescription Drug Take-Back on April 24.

Here are some of the drop-off events that happened Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Western New York:

West Seneca Police Department at West Seneca Senior Center 4620 Seneca St.

Hamburg Police Department at Hamburg Senior Center 4540 Southwestern Blvd.

Cheektowaga Police Department at St. Joseph's Hospital 2605 Bowen Road

Erie County Sheriff's Office at Elma Town Hall 1600 Bowen Road

Amherst Police Department at Millard Fillmore Hospital 1540 Maple Road

Lancaster Police Department at Twin District Fire Department 4999 William St.

Tonawanda Police Department at Kenmore Mercy Hospital 2950 Elmwood Ave.

North Tonawanda Police Department at DeGraff Memorial Hospital 445 Tremont St.

Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Department at Delevan Health Center 40 North Main St.

Wyoming County Sheriff's Department at Attica Police Department 43 Exchange St.

Genesee County Sheriff at Pembroke Town Hall 1145 Main Road, Corfu

Batavia Police Department at Alva Place Parking Lot Batavia City Center Mall

Chautauqua County Sheriff's Department Alstar Hqs. North 738 Monroe Street, Dunkirk

Allegany County Sheriff's Office at Belfast Fire Department 11 Merton Ave.

Orleans County Sheriff's Office at Public Safety Building 13925 State Route 31, Albion

For more locations, use the U.S. Department of Justice National Take Back Initiative Collection Site Search tool to find a collection taking place near you.