National Prescription Drug Take Back Day: Where to dispose of unwanted medications in WNY

Several drop-off events are happening Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Western New York.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Several locations across Western New York will be taking back unwanted or expired prescription drugs on Saturday in honor of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice Drug Enforcement Administration, the national event aims to provide a safe, convenient and responsible way of disposing prescription drugs.

The DEA says 9.7 million Americans misused prescription pain relievers in 2019, and the majority of those came from home.

Here are some of the drop-off events happening Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Western New York:

Twin District Fire Department at 4999 William Street in Lancaster

West Seneca Senior Center at 4620 Seneca Street in West Seneca

St. Joseph's Hospital at 2605 Harlem Road in Cheektowaga

Hamburg Senior Center at 4540 Southwestern Boulevard in Hamburg

Attica Police Department at 43 Exchange Street in Attica

Bertrand Chaffee Hospital at 224 E. Main Street in Springville

Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital at 1540 Maple Road in Amherst

Delevan Health Center at 40 N. Main Street in Delevan

Pembroke Town Hall at 1145 Main Road in Corfu

Wyoming County Sheriff's Office at 151 N. Main Street in Warsaw

Kenmore Mercy Hospital 2950 Elmwood Avenue in Kenmore

North Collins Police Department at 10543 Main Street in North Collins

DeGraff Memorial Hospital at 445 Tremont Street in North Tonawanda

Batavia Police Department at the Alva Place parking lot in Batavia