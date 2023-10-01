National Nurse United protests for flexible scheduling

Members of the nurses union spoke out about being overworked. Legal action was filed as a result.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Nurses from National Nurse United stood in front of the VA Medical Center Tuesday to have flexible work schedules. Nurses working at the hospital say the long hours make them feel overworked and exhausted.

"There was no plan B. There was no backup plan," says Edith Nesbitt," Assoc. Director of National Nurse United.

Nurse strikes for higher wages and shortages have been happening nationally. Instead of fighting for higher wages and more staff, it's about having flexible scheduling; to give other nurses a break.

Nesbitt tells Channel 2 the nurses union makes negotiations with the hospital, but no changes are seen.

"We meet with them. We start negotiations, and it appears that whenever they want, they just stop communicating," Nesbitt tells Channel 2.

Since the clinic neglected to make changes, the NUU is taking legal action against the clinic for unfair labor practices.