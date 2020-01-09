National movement to bring awareness to the struggle facing live events industry

The COVID-19 pandemic caused the cancellation of virtually all live events, which created an economic crisis for people whose primary form of work is in the live events industry.
Since March thousands of events have been canceled, and 77% of people in the live events industry have lost all their income, according to #WeMakeEvents North America. The #RedAlertRestart event taking place Tuesday night is to urge the US Senate to vote on the RESTART Act and to extend the $600 Pandemic Unemployment Assistance payments.
To show support and raise awareness for the harsh economic realities live event workers are living with, 50 cities throughout the US will be lit up red Tuesday night starting at 9 p.m. Buffalo and Niagara Falls will be lighting up parts of the city red for the estimated 12 million people impacted by the shutdown of live events nationwide.