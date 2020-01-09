National movement to bring awareness to the struggle facing live events industry

#RedAlertRestart is a national movement starting on Tuesday to raise awareness about the economic crisis facing the live events industry.

The COVID-19 pandemic caused the cancellation of virtually all live events, which created an economic crisis for people whose primary form of work is in the live events industry.

Since March thousands of events have been canceled, and 77% of people in the live events industry have lost all their income, according to #WeMakeEvents North America. The #RedAlertRestart event taking place Tuesday night is to urge the US Senate to vote on the RESTART Act and to extend the $600 Pandemic Unemployment Assistance payments.