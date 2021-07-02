National Guard: Human error caused fatal Rochester-area helicopter crash

Investigators said they didn't find any mechanical issues with the helicopter and added that the guardsmen were practicing an emergency maneuver when they crashed.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The National Guard says crew error led to the crash that killed three guardsmen in January.

Investigators on Thursday said they didn't find any mechanical issues with the helicopter and added that the guardsmen were practicing an emergency maneuver when they crashed.

They say because of the crash, that maneuver will only be practiced on flight simulators from now on.

Col. Richard Goldenberg of the New York National Guard says actions taken by the crew during the January 20 training flight “put the aircraft in a position where it became unrecoverable."

The UH-60 Black Hawk medical evacuation helicopter crashed in a farmer’s field near Mendon, south of Rochester.

Killed in the crash were all three soldiers on board: chief warrant officers Steven Skoda and Daniel Prial, both of Rochester, and Christian Koch of Honeoye Falls.