Short on staff, local nursing homes get help from National Guard

The extra help will support roles such as housekeeping and food service, and fill in gaps caused by staffing shortages that are impacting the industry.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A few weeks after Gov. Kathy Hochul announced National Guard troops would help with staffing shortages at nursing homes, some reinforcements arrived on Friday.

A video from Father Baker Manor in Orchard Park showed the help arriving. A dozen National Guard troops will be there, and at other Catholic Health nursing homes, for the next four weeks.

The extra help will support roles such as housekeeping and food service, and fill in gaps caused by staffing shortages that are affecting almost every industry these days.

"This help that's being provided is going a long way, not only with the staff, but with the residents," according to Tom Gleason the Catholic Health senior vice president of Home and Community Based Care. "And it's creating that family atmosphere that we strive for, and them coming is helping us with that.

"I would just like to say thank you. It's an honor to have them in our building, and we look forward to all the help they're going to provide these next four weeks."

The National Guard troops will also help at the McAuley residence in Tonawanda and Mercy Nursing Facility at OLV in Lackawanna.