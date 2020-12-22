National Grid warning customers of holiday phone scam

Customers may be getting a call from scammers saying they were overbilled.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — National Grid is warning customers of a phone scam going around this holiday season.

They say customers have been getting calls from a phone number in a nearby town or even in the neighborhood where they live.

A recorded message says you were overbilled and you are owed refunds or discounts on your utility bill. They then want you to press the number one to learn more.

When you press one, you are transferred to a person who wants to get your personal information, including your utility bill account number. The scammer might also ask for your bank account number and other financial or personal information.

National Grid wants customers to know that representatives who call you will know your account number and you should never provide account information if you are asked.

If you aren't sure if it is a scam, you can verify you are speaking with a National Grid representative by asking the caller to provide the last five digits of your National Grid account number. If the caller does not know your account number, hang up the phone.

If you have fallen victim to this scam, you should contact National Grid by using the toll-free telephone numbers listed on your billing statement.