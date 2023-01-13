National Grid to waive late fees for those impacted by blizzard

The utility also announced it is contributing $500,000 to local charities and organizations that offer programs and resources for those affected by the storm.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — National Grid announced Thursday it is waiving late fees for those impacted by the December 2022 blizzard.

The bills must have been due between December 23, 2022 and February 20, 2023 to qualify.

Customers can also set up payment plans with National Grid by calling 1-800-443-1837.

“Our crews were on the ground before, during and well after the storm to deliver for our customers,” said Rudy Wynter, National Grid’s New York President. “We recognized during the restoration process that recovering from the blizzard would be as much of a humanitarian effort as it would be about resolving power outages. We said at that time that we would be here long after the lights were back on to support our customers, and this is one way we are fulfilling that promise.”

The utility also announced it is contributing $500,000 to local charities and organizations that offer programs and resources for those affected by the storm, such as Feedmore WNY, United Way of Buffalo and Erie County, American Red Cross and Back to Basics Ministries.

“Even as their own operations were still being impacted, National Grid was already thinking about how else they could help restore our western New York community in the wake of the Blizzard of 2022,” said Trina Burruss, President & CEO of United Way of Buffalo & Erie County. “This grant, which will aid in both immediate and long-term response, is just the latest example of National Grid's longstanding commitment to Buffalo and Erie County.”

For more information on National Grid's Project C initiative, check out their website.