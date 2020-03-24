BUFFALO, N.Y. — There is now one less thing for National Grid customers to worry about in the face of the on-going coronavirus crisis.

The utility company said Tuesday it is requesting to put off its already approved rate increase set to go into effect next month.

National Grid has reached out to regulators asking for a three-month delay in implementing the hikes to both gas and electricity users.

We have made the commitment to help our customers through these challenging times and this is another step on that journey,” said Badar Khan, National Grid’s Interim U.S. President. “We will continue to closely monitor our customers’ needs during the pandemic and find new ways to assist where we can.”

Starting April 1, customers were expected to see an approximately 4 percent hike in their electric bills and a 5 percent increase for natural gas. The company is now asking for those actions to now take effect on July 1.

The company is also suspending collections, including service disconnections and late charges in an effort to help its customers deal with the financial fallout of the outbreak.

