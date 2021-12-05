National Grid preparing for possible outages from high winds in Western New York

National Grid is increasing staff and extending shifts because of high winds with gusts up to 65 mph called for Western New York.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A High Wind Warning has been issued for Erie and Chautauqua Counties starting Sunday night through Monday night. With wind gusts up to 65 mph called for, outages are expected.

To prepare, National Grid is increasing staffing and extending shifts. The statewide field force will increase to include more than 2,300 lines, service, tree, damage assessment, and public safety workers.

National Grid is implementing its comprehensive emergency response plan, which includes using outside resources, pre-staging crews in areas expected to be the most affected, and calling life support and critical facility customers to make sure they are prepared.

To make sure everyone is safe, people are reminded to notify National Grid of power outages, never touch down power lines and report them to National Grid at 1-800-867-5222 or 911.

National Grid is also reminding people that generators must be run outside to prevent the buildup of carbon monoxide. People must also disconnect from National Grid's system by shutting off the main breaker to ensure your neighbor's and crews' safety when using a generator.

Make sure to use caution when driving by crews or emergency responders, and check with neighbors, especially those who may need assistance during an outage.

People who depend on electrically powered life should register as a life support customers by calling National Grid at 1-800-642-4272.

To get text message alerts about a power outage on your property test "REG" to 64743, you can also report an outage by texting "OUT" to that same number.