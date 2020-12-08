National Grid power outage affects thousands of customers

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — Roughly 7,000 National Grid customers in Western New York were without power Wednesday morning.
According to National Grid's power outage map the areas most affected were the Town of Lewiston, the Town of Porter, Youngstown and Williamsville. Just after noon 6,449 customers were without power in Niagara County and 1,131 customers were without power in Williamsville.
Power is expected to be restored in most areas around 1:30 p.m.
It is unclear at this time why the power outage occurred.