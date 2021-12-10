National Grid, NYSEG get ready for high winds

Utilities says they are increasing staffing and extending shifts ahead of this weekend's weather forecast.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — National Grid and NYSEG say they are ready for the high winds and rain predicted for Western New York this weekend.

The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for much of WNY for Saturday. With wind gusts up to 65-70 mph, outages are expected this weekend.

NYSEG is pre-staging more than 800 line and tree crews statewide in preparation for the storm.

National Grid is implementing its comprehensive emergency response plan, which includes using outside resources, pre-staging crews in areas expected to be the most affected, and calling life support and critical facility customers to make sure they are prepared.

To make sure everyone is safe, people are reminded to notify National Grid of power outages, never touch down power lines and report them to National Grid at 1-800-867-5222 or 911.

National Grid is also reminding people that generators must be run outside to prevent the buildup of carbon monoxide. People must also disconnect from National Grid's system by shutting off the main breaker to ensure your neighbor's and crews' safety when using a generator.

Make sure to use caution when driving by crews or emergency responders, and check with neighbors, especially those who may need assistance during an outage.

People who depend on electrically powered life should register as a life support customers by calling National Grid at 1-800-642-4272.

To get text message alerts about a power outage on your property test "REG" to 64743, you can also report an outage by texting "OUT" to that same number.

The National Grid's Outage Central web page provides more information about outages.