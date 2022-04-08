National Grid: Crane operator killed in incident at Mid River Marina

National Grid says the victim did not work for the company.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The Town of Tonawanda Police Department is investigating an incident after National Grid says one person was found dead at Mid River Marina on Wednesday.

National Grid received a call around 3:30 p.m. to de-energize down wires. When they arrived they found a person dead inside a crane.

National Grid says the victim did not work for the company.

The Town of Tonawanda Police say no further information is available out of respect for the family associated with the accident.