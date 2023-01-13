National Grid shows how Buffalo substations froze in blizzard, resulting in power loss for thousands

National Grid explains why its electrical substations in Buffalo went offline and left thousands of people without power for days in frigid temperatures.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — We are now learning more about the challenges of power restoration during the Christmas weekend blizzard.

The usual images of weather caused power problems involved fallen trees and fallen power lines

But with the full fury of the Christmas weekend blizzard, another unexpected power problem confronted National Grid, leaving the utility firm's Regional WNY Manager Ken Kujawa to say, "I've been with this company for 30 years, and this is the first time we've ever seen this."

2 On Your Side asked if maybe other utility operators around the country have ever experienced something like this and he said he was not aware of it.

He is talking about frozen transformers in some of the 40 or so substations the utility uses to step down its flow of electricity from the grid for use in homes. It is a key part of their distribution network affected in these substations, which look like brick garages.

Kujawa said they are open on one side with screens so the equipment can cool off.

However: "The design of our station, in combination with the snow and the wind for the duration of time we saw, kind of created a perfect storm for us in that there was no opportunity for the blowing snow to pass through," Kujawa said. "It kind of hit the back wall of the station, and then started accumulating and gathering over the course of the two days of the blizzard."

Kujawa added: "Just like a circuit breaker in your home or a fuse, it's a protective device. And if an abnormality is sensed on your system, that protective device kicks in to protect the equipment in your home. The same here on a larger scale. Our system acted the way it was supposed to. The way it's designed. Basically shut itself down."

This unqiue weather situation actually affected at least three of these substations, and some of them were in East Buffalo, where they did see a lot of those power outages that lasted for days."

Besides the South Buffalo site that were were shown, that freeze up problem also hit substations near Canisius College and on Delevan Avenue. Access was also difficult for repair crews during the storm. Special highway crews with large front end loaders had to clear a path for the utility crews, and when they got there, they had to quickly improvise with heating devices you might see on an NFL sideline to provide warmth for football players and coaches.

"We used the torpedo heaters to heat up the transformer bays," Kujawa said. "We tarped them off so we could trap the heat, and then we had to melt the snow in order to be able to bring that equipment back on line."

So going forward with more potential storms, Kujawa says engineers and technicians will be working on some form of solution.

"Whatever solution we put forth, we still have to take into account the operation of our equipment, and we still need the ambient air to be able to cool and keep the area around our equipment to a point where it doesn't overheat," Kujawa said.