BUFFALO, NY - This week's extreme heat has prompted National Grid to ask customers in upstate New York to limit their unnecessary electronic usage in the coming days.

"Electricity supply to the area is adequate," the released statement says, "but continued heavy demand and high temperatures could pose a threat to network reliability."

Tips for limiting usage provided by National Grid include:

Drawing your blinds or shades to keep sun out

Increasing AC temperature to as cold as is still comfortable actually saves energy/cost

Change AC filters, use fans

Programmable thermostats can adjust temperatures in vacant rooms

Turn off lights when not needed

Delay use of hot water appliances

Unplug electronics

Turn off pool pump

More energy saving tips can be found on National Grid's website here.

