National Fuel working to restore natural gas service to local homes

The outage is impacting about 90 homes in the area of Huxley, Walton, and Wehrle drives in Amherst. The Red Cross has opened a warming shelter on Cleveland Drive.

AMHERST, N.Y. — A National Fuel spokesperson says crews are working to restore natural gas service to about 92 homes in the area of Huxley, Walton, and Wehrle drives just north of the Cheektowaga town line, in Amherst.

The spokesperson said extreme weather is to blame. She added that crews are going home to home to relight people's furnaces.

No timeline was given for the restoration of services.

The Red Cross has opened a warming shelter at the Infant of Prague Roman Catholic Church on Cleveland Drive for anyone impacted.

In other weather-related news, the Town of Evans remains under a State of Emergency after Thursday's ice jam flooding on Big Sister Creek. A portion of Route 5 was reopened Saturday but the bridge over the creek remains closed to traffic pending a New York State Department of Transportation inspection according to the Town's Disaster Coordinator.

The flooding was the worst that area had seen in more than five years.