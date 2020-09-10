x
National Fuel hosting drive-thru job interview event this weekend

On Saturday the company will be interviewing people who are interested in becoming meter readers.
WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — On Saturday, National Fuel will be hosting a socially-distanced job interview event so they can fill meter reader positions. 

From 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., the company will be hosting drive-thru interviews in the parking lot of its Williamsville headquarters, which is located on Main Street. The company is searching for people who are interested in becoming a meter reader. National Fuel's human resources team will adhere to CDC social distancing guidelines and interview candidates from their cars. 

The position has a pay rate of $14.25 an hour, has daily incentive pay as well as a comprehensive benefits package. 

All those who wish to be interviewed must wear a mask, bring two copies of their resume and have a valid driver's license. Everybody must be pre-registered before they will be interviewed. 

To register for an interview, click here. 

