National Fuel customers in Southtowns report foul smell

National Fuel said "odorant pumps from a nearby natural gas facility were pumping elevated levels of the required mercaptan," causing the foul odor.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — Some people in the Southtowns woke up Saturday to the smell of rotten eggs.

In Hamburg, Orchard Park, Evans and Derby, National Fuel customers picked up the phone to report a foul scent.

By 9 a.m., it was "discovered that odorant pumps from a nearby natural gas facility were pumping elevated levels of the required mercaptan (the rotten eggs smell added to odorless natural gas for easy detection) into the gas system, and it has been adjusted," National Fuel said in a statement.

National Fuel said it would take some time for the odor to dissipate, and in the meantime, "gas service has been and will continue to be turned off to ensure that there are no immediate issues."

There is not an estimated time for the completion of all work.

If you have noticed a rotten eggs smell around your home or business, you can contact National Fuel at 1-800-444-3130 to file a report.