TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A big resource just opened to the public in the Town of Tonawanda.

The National Federation of the Blind just celebrated the grand opening of its outreach center Saturday on Sheridan Drive.

The facility will hold the state's affiliate offices, but more importantly, it will be there as a resource for anything having to deal with blindness here in Western New York.

Some of the resources available for people will include mentoring programs for Braille, blind children's play days, group outings and much more.

