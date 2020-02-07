National Comedy Center to reopen Friday

The attraction will reopen at 25% capacity.

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — The National Comedy Center announced it will be reopening on Friday, July 3 with a new touch-free visitor experience to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The safety measures, which the museum is calling "LaughSafe," include limiting capacity to 25%, timed-entry ticketing and touch-free protocols and exhibits.

"We’re thrilled at the opportunity to help people start laughing again – and it’s clear that the power of comedy is more important than ever in these challenging times,” said Journey Gunderson, National Comedy Center Executive Director. “We’re so pleased that we can welcome visitors once more, and provide a safe and worry-free environment for our guests to take a much-needed break, relax and simply laugh –- loud and often -- as they enjoy some of the greatest comedy of all time."

Upon entering the facility guests will have their temperature checked and masks must be worn at all times and hand sanitizing stations have been set up around the museum. Disposable ear buds and styluses are available for the touch-free exhibits. Guests are encouraged to reserve a trip ahead of time to ensure entry with the limited capacity.