National Comedy Center listed as a top 25 family weekend getaway in the US

The U.S. News and World Report named the National Comedy Center in Jamestown as one of the top 25 family weekend getaways in the U.S.

Example video title will go here for this video

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — A popular destination in the Southern Tier is getting some national recognition for offering enriching activities for people of all ages.

The U.S. News and World Report named the National Comedy Center in Jamestown as one of the top 25 family weekend getaways in the U.S.

According to the article, written by Kyle McCarthy and Timothy J. Forster, the museum makes it perfect for families because of the interactive exhibits and wide range of humor that will have all ages laughing out loud.

The museum offers state-of-the-art exhibits and interactive activities, including the opportunity to draw your own cartoon, create your own internet meme, take the stage for comedy karaoke and put yourself in scenes from some of the greatest TV and movie comedies of all time.

The National Comedy Center was previously named the "Best New Museum" in the country by USA Today and the "World's Greatest Places" by TIME magazine.