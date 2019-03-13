The National Comedy Center is now officially the nation’s cultural institution and destination dedicated to comedy.

The Jamestown center’s quest for that designation was fulfilled when President Trump signed the documentation, following approvals from both the Senate and House of Representatives.

The legislation recognizes that the National Comedy Center “exists for the exclusive purpose of celebrating comedy in all its forms” and officially designates the facility as the National Comedy Center. Its designation was spearheaded by Sens. Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand and Rep. Tom Reed.

