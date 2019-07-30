JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — National Comedy Center in Jamestown unveiled a new exhibit on Monday.

The Legendary Smothers Brothers donated iconic artifacts, creative papers and legal documents to the Comedy Center. The comedy duo is known for their counter-culture show, the Smothers Brothers Comedy hour, which aired during the 50's and 60's on CBS.

Executive Director Journey Gunderson, told 2 On Your Side the Comedy Center is thrilled to keep adding to their comedic collection.

"Eight years ago I would often get the treatment on the phone, 'where the heck is Jamestown?' And now, we're getting those calls from the agencies and from the artists saying, 'Hey, we have somebody on a route, we have somebody on a tour who would love to stop at the national comedy center and see that,'" Gunderson said.

