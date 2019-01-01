The National Comedy Center in Jamestown has been open for five months, and they are celebrating a successful 2018.

“We’ve already had visitors from 49 different states, from nine foreign countries, just in the five months we’ve been open,” said Director of Communications, Gary Hahn.

The new museum hosted a New Years Eve party Monday, to let people celebrate with a little laughter. Many visitors told 2 On Your Side they are impressed with the new museum.

“I’ve been there twice already and I enjoyed it and actually I haven’t seen everything that they have to offer” said comedy fan Joe Galati.

“It’s been going wonderfully so far” said Hahn.

The museum offers more than 50 interactive activities for people of all ages and they are designed for your taste in humor.

“When you come into the museum you create a humor profile and you get a humor wrist band or laugh band and you actually tell the museum the kind of humor you like,” said Hahn.

The National Comedy Center is up for USA Today’s Best New Attraction. You can vote daily here until January 7th. Hahn says if the comedy center wins, it would mean great things for the region.

“We think it’s a great thing for Western New York... if they have the best new attraction in the country,” said Hahn.

The grand opening of the museum happened in 2018, so Hahn says it was a great year, and he is looking forward to 2019.

“We’re feeling wonderful about 2019, and we look forward to hosting people all across the country and around the world this year.”