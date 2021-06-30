National Buffalo Wing Festival moving to Highmark Stadium

The festival will return this summer to celebrate its 20th anniversary over Labor Day weekend

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The National Buffalo Wing Festival is returning for its 20th year in 2021. This year, the festival will be moving to Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Labor Day Weekend.

The festival will operate at 50% capacity. There will be five pre-ticketed sessions, each lasting three hours. Three sessions are being held on Saturday, September 4th, and two sessions are set for Sunday, September 5th.

5,000 tickets will be available for each session, and must be purchased before the event. Tickets will not be sold at the door.

“We are excited to take the Wingfest to the next level with the support of the Buffalo Bills organization and can’t wait to celebrate our 20th anniversary at Highmark Stadium. Our sincere thanks go to the Buffalo Bisons organization for helping to make the Wingfest a national sensation for the chicken wing industry.” said Drew Cerza, Festival Founder. “”

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 9th at 10:00 a.m. for $20, which includes free parking and a five dollar coupon toward the purchase of a commemorative festival shirt or hat. A donation will be made to FeedMore WNY for each ticket sold.