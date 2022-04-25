AAA: Gas prices in Buffalo see slight drop

In both Batavia and Buffalo the average price of a gallon of gas is $4.21, which is down 2 cents from last week.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The average price of gas in Western New York declined over the last week as the national average price for a gallon of gasoline increased, according to AAA.

In both Batavia and Buffalo the average price of a gallon of gas is $4.21, which is down 2 cents from last week. In Rochester, however, the cost of a gallon of gas increased 1 cent, landing at $4.28.

According to the latest report from AAA, the national average price for a gallon of gas increased 4 cents from last week, increasing to $4.12. This time last year the average price for a gallon of gas was $2.89.

Here in New York State, the average cost for a gallon of gasoline is $4.23, which is up 5 cents from last week. This time last year the average price was $2.93.

As of Monday, AAA reports that oil prices were at about $100 per barrel.

Still looking to save some money while gas prices remain over $4? AAA says drivers can conserve fuel by mapping their routes, avoiding peak traffic times, using cruise control when possible and combining errands into one trip.

AAA also notes that drivers should make sure their vehicle's tire pressure is at the recommended level to achieve the best gas mileage. Drivers should also remove any unnecessary and bulky items from their vehicle because it takes more fuel to accelerate a heavy vehicle.

For more information about how to look up gas prices across the country, or to get more fuel-saving tips from AAA, click here.