Nardin Academy removes all 15 members of its board

The Daughters of the Heart of Mary have removed all 15 members of Nardin Academy's board.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Monday, it was announced that the Daughters of the Heart of Mary have removed all 15 members of Nardin Academy's board.

This comes after many students, parents, and school board members believed the school's president Sandra Betters had created a culture of "intimidation, mistrust, and harassment." The Nardin board of trustees called for the immediate resignation of the president and board chair, earlier this month.

Betters later announced she would step down effective June 30. Nine other board members followed suit.

Supporters of Nardin, Dan, and Leslie Keane released this statement following to the news Monday night:

"We are heartened by Monday’s announcement that a newly constituted board will soon help to chart the course for Nardin Academy. It is very clear the Daughters of the Heart of Mary spent a good deal of time discerning before making a difficult yet necessary decision.