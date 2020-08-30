Narcan distribution happening at two locations Sunday

Mobile OPS will also be distributing hand sanitizer, face masks, condoms and snacks/beverages at the two locations within the City of Buffalo.

A Western New York non-profit is distributing Narcan at two locations on Sunday to help combat opioid overdoses during the pandemic.

Western New York Mobile Overdose Prevention Services Inc. will have people distributing Narcan at the intersection of East Utica Street and Main Street, as well as in the Broadway and Fillmore area around noon on Sunday.

The group's “Mobile OPS on the Block" campaign runs until September 16 and aims to distribute Narcan, an emergency medication used during an overdose, in different Buffalo neighborhoods.

