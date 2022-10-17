Name your own adoption fee at SPCA Serving Erie County

From October 24 to 31, adopters can name their own adoption prices for dogs and cats one year old and older.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — If you have been thinking about adopting a cat or dog, this is your sign to adopt this month!

The SPCA Serving Erie County is offering a ghoulishly good special where adopters can name their own adoption prices. This will run from October 24 to 31 for dogs and cats one year old and older.

The special will be for the SPCA's Harlem Road location in West Seneca.

Adoptions include the animal's spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, initial worming, microchip identification, temporary identification for dogs and cats, a certificate for physical examination at a veterinarian of choice, three weeks' email access to the SPCA's Behavior Department and a free bag of dog or cat food.

Adoptions are from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.